Press release from Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:
Asheville, NC – This morning, the Buncombe County Detention Facility held a small ceremony for three detainees that earned their General Educational Development (GED) credentials while in custody. The ceremony was held on the 3rd floor classroom on the secure side of the Buncombe County Detention Facility.
Through collaboration with the AB Tech Transitional Studies Program, a total of eight individuals have earned their GED credentials during their detainment in 2018. Sheriff Miller is committed to continuing the work of his predecessor, former Sheriff Van Duncan, to provide services and programming to detainees that support a reduction in recidivism rates, and promote increased community safety and wellness for all of the residents of Buncombe County.
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office and the Detention Facility would like to thank those who have served and volunteered in our proactive efforts to promote long-term, sustainable recidivism reduction practices. We would especially like to thank the Executive Director of Green Opportunities, J. Hackett for giving today’s commencement address, as well as AB Tech Chief GED Examiner, Lani Anderson, for taking the time out to deliver remarks the graduates and their families.
