Press release from Asheville Police Department:

On June 21, 2020, a series of demonstrations took place in the area of the Roger McGuire Green in downtown Asheville. As the events continued on into the evening hours, several persons that arrived late in the day did so while openly carrying firearms. Fortunately, no acts of violence occurred and the Asheville Police Department (APD) elected to avoid direct intervention with those persons in an attempt to avoid further escalating the attendees.

APD detectives initiated a criminal investigation into the events of the evening, specifically focusing on potential violations of North Carolina General Statute 14-277.2, “Weapons at Parades, Etc., Prohibited.” As a result of that investigation, the following persons have been charged by way of criminal summons:

Zachary Steve McFarland, 30, of Asheville

William Jay Turknett, 36, of Hendersonville

Joshua Cody Case, 35, of Candler

In addition to the statutory violation on the part of Mr. Case, he has also been charged with carrying a firearm within a city park.

This incident, as well as others centering on acts of violence and vandalism in downtown Asheville remain under investigation. If anyone has any information concerning any of these incidents, they are encouraged to contact APD at 828-252-1110.