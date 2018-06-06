Press release from Thrive:

Thrive is excited to host its first afternoon of special teas, baked delicacies, and savory treats. Attendees will enjoy a time of music and conversation with friends and new acquaintances, as well as door prizes. The purpose of the tea is to help generate funding for Thrive’s mission to provide support and opportunities to adults with housing and mental health needs, offering community, hope and recovery. Thrive’s programs provide opportunities to learn coping, social, independent living, and vocational skills. We assist in obtaining jobs and giving back to the community. More information can be found on Thrive’s website at www.thrive4health.org.

“We are excited for our first annual Let Love Brew event. We are eager to share a message of how the community helps Thrive make a difference for individuals experiencing mental health and housing instability,” says Linda Thomas, Chair of the Community Outreach and Fundraising Committee.

Let Love Brew will take place on Saturday, June 23, starting at 2 p.m., at Trinity Presbyterian Church, located at 900 Blythe Street, Hendersonville, NC. A limited number of tickets are available at $12 per person. For more information or to purchase a ticket, please contact Dianne Ledbetter at Thrive at 828-697-1581, ext 206.