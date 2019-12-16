Press release from EchoMix Entertainment:

EchoMix Entertainment and Pilot Cove announce ​2​nd Saturdays Live​, taking place monthly at Pilot Cove Amphitheater from May through September 12, featuring high-end Touring & Regional Bands, NC Songsmiths, Food Trucks, Local Beer Vendors, and Craft Vendors in a Micro-Fest format from 6pm to 11pm on the 2​nd Saturday of each month.

Season Passes for 2nd Saturdays Live Micro-Fest

Series On-Sale Now for The Holidays!

Today, Season Passes are released for a live concert series which kicks off at Pilot Cove Amphitheater in Brevard, NC on May 9, 2020! This homegrown micro-fest series consists of 5 concerts, each themed and taking place on the second Saturday of every month from May through September. The 2020 season will feature 15 hand-picked touring & regional acts, three at each show! Season Passes are available starting today via etix.com. Search for Pilot Cove. The series lineup will be announced on February 3, 2020, and tickets for individual shows will be released that day as well, just in time for Valentines Day!

Just as doors open, a local wellness sponsor leads a warm up to get your blood flowing and vibes high! The show will kick off at 7:00PM with an opening act, then an NC Songsmith set from 8:15-8:45PM, and finally the headliner blows your mind at 9PM! Local craft beer and food vendors will be onsite to offer tasty fare, and craft merchants will bring their best to show and sell. The festival experience comes to you! Pilot Cove Amphitheater is a magical place to experience music, and you’ll want to be a part of the memories made there! Each act will bring their own brand of raw power to the beautiful 300 seat Amphitheater tucked into the Pisgah Forest forest. Season Passes are now on sale just in time for holiday gifting. Spend your summer under the stars at Pilot Cove Amphitheater!

2nd Saturdays Live is an opportunity for sponsors and vendors to reach members of Brevard and the

surrounding communities. Sponsorship packages include tickets and branding at each 2nd Saturdays Live

event. Live music programming draws a wide demographic, and since these are family-friendly events,

attendees will be in all age groups, from kids to college students to fun-loving retirees. Sponsorship packages

are tailored to benefit companies serving the Brevard/Transylvania County and Hendersonville/Henderson

County area.

www.EchoMixEntertainment.com

Advance Season Passes are $85 per person (All Five Events)

For Tickets, Sponsors & Vendors Visit:

www.echomixartists.net/2nd-saturdays-live/

May 9 – Women Who Rock

Second Saturdays Live kicks off on May 9th, the day before Mother’s Day and will be focused on women in music namely WOMEN WHO ROCK! This concert will feature a regional female NC Songsmith. Bring the women who rock in your life!

June 13 – Cabaret Boogie

The Cabaret Boogie will be a theatrical, dancing exclamation of all things cosmic and otherworldly. The old-timesque bands usher us into a land of early 20th Century imagination and dark romance.

July 11 – Grateful Dead meets Radiohead

Crisscrossing genres can land you the best pairings! Grateful Dead Meets RadioHead is just that! Get down to your favorite Grateful Dead tunes and end the night rocking out to all your favorite RadioHead songs with two of the best tribute acts in the business.

August 8 – Reggae Ska Dance Craze

If you can’t make your way to the islands this summer, this show is for you! Reggae and Ska acts from all over the US team up for a non-stop dance party. You won’t even miss the beach!

September 12 – Funk Throwdown Finale

Nothing says Finale like a Funk Throwdown! Bringing in the funkiest acts from the region, we will make sure you don’t want to rest until the throwdown is complete! This show features hot horn sections, high-energy percussion, gnarly bass licks, and soul stirring vocals.