Press release:

Inheritance is composed of four artists that work independently, but thrive on inherent traits that unify and guide their art. Jill Eberle, Kiki Farish, Jane Wells Harrison and Jerry Jackson share one primary bond, Paul Hartley, painting professor at East Carolina University (1970-2008). “We speak a common language about composition because of Paul,” says Eberle. He was a masterful teacher who possessed clarity of insight, which he could impart with few words. Paul was a generous teacher, mentor, and friend. His works were characterized by abstractly painted backgrounds with realistically rendered objects appearing attached on the surface of the canvas. He routinely challenged himself and his students to disrupt the conventional, yet unify all the elements of their compositions. Ultimately, Inheritance is a curated show of belonging and includes a large scale painting by Paul Hartley, My Room is Turning.

Jill, Kiki, Jane and Jerry have various connections beyond ECU and currently live across North Carolina from Penland to New Bern. The past two Januarys, they reunited for several weeks in Winter Residency at Penland School of Crafts. The goal of each artist was to have uninterrupted time to create and to conduct frequent critiques. Each artist has a distinct body of work. The broad range of media and styles will engage the gallery visitors as they have the opportunity to explore common threads throughout the exhibition. The exhibition will include approximately 8-10 works by each artist and will be installed by Jerry Jackson. Text panels defining the work and artists will round out the exhibition.

Inheritance opens with a free reception on Saturday, July 15, 5-7 p.m. in TRAC, 269 Oak Avenue, Spruce Pine, NC, 28777, a nonprofit visual arts center. For more information on TRAC, please visit http://www.toeriverarts.org/.