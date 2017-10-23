Press release from Tranzmission:

Asheville, N.C. – Our local nonbinary and transgender community’s observance of the 19th International Transgender Day of Remembrance will be held at Pritchard Park in downtown Asheville at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20. Volunteer attendees will take turns reading aloud the names of those lost to transphobic violence over the last year. Warm beverages will be provided and a support group offered after the event, at a location to be disclosed at the event. Organized by Tranzmission with support from Blue Ridge Pride, Campaign for Southern Equality and other organizations TBA, this locally held event will be among many observances around the world.

The 19th annual Transgender Day of Remembrance will honor and memorialize transgender and gender variant victims of transphobic violence in the previous 12 months. The event was first held in 1999 to memorialize the death of Massachusetts transgender woman Rita Hester, whose murder remains unsolved. It has since grown into an international event to draw attention to the issue of anti-transgender violence and its disproportionate effect on transgender women of color.

For over 16 years, Tranzmission has been dedicated to making the lives of transgender, gender variant, nonbinary and genderqueer individuals healthier, happier and safer through education, advocacy and support.

FaceBook event page here.

For more information about The Transgender Day of Remembrance and Tranzmission, please contact Brynn Estelle by email at info@tranzmission.org.