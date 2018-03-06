Press release from PFLAG:

HENDERSONVILLE — Nonbinary? Ze? The world of transgender! On Monday, April 9, from 7-8:30 p.m in the Kaplan Room at the Hendersonville Library, the Hendersonville PFLAG chapter will host trainers from the Campaign for Southern Equality. To help create safer communities for transgender and gender diverse people across the South, Campaign for Southern Equality’s team offers transgender sensitivity trainings.

This 90-minute training will include an overview of what ‘transgender’ means, reviewing vocabulary about gender, a discussion about why transgender sensitivity matters, an interactive Gender Jeopardy game, and a question and answer period!

The meeting will be facilitated by Ivy Gibson-Hill and Fletcher Page. Ivy works as the LGBT Toolkit Rights Coordinator with Campaign for Southern Equality, and Fletcher works as Campaign for Southern Equality’s LGBTQ Resource Navigator.

All parents, friends, and allies of LGBTQ community are invited!

For more information about Campaign for Southern Equality, please visit their website at https://southernequality.org.

The Hendersonville PFLAG chapter invites all who wish to know more about LGBTQ issues. PFLAG is the original family and ally organization composed of parents, families, friends, and allies uniting with people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ), PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education, and advocacy.