Press release:

Transylvania County Awarded FEMA Food and Shelter Funds

Steve Pulliam, Chief Executive Officer of United Way of Transylvania County, announced that Transylvania County has been chosen to receive a $4,893.00 grant to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Salvation Army, The Jewish Federation of North America, and United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A Local Board made up of United Way of Transylvania County, Transylvania County Department of Social Services, Transylvania Christian Ministries, Bread of Life, The Haven, SAFE Inc., The Children’s Center, and a homeless individual will determine how the funds awarded to Transylvania County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Qualifying organizations are urged to apply.

Under the terms of the grant from The National Board, a local organization chosen to receive funds must:

be private voluntary non-profits or units of government

be eligible to receive federal funds

have an accounting system

practice nondiscrimination

have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs

if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.

In the last funding cycle, a local board made up of representatives from United Way (acting as chair and handling administration), The Haven, Bread of Life, Department of Social Services, Transylvania Christian Ministry, SAFE, The Children’s Center and a homeless person distributed funds to Bread of Life, The Haven, SAFE, and Crossroads Baptist Church. The last completed funding cycle, agencies were responsible for providing 10,750 meals, and 134 night-stays for 134 homeless persons.

Public or private voluntary organizations interested in applying for the emergency food and shelter program funds must contact Steve Pulliam at the United Way office at 883-8822 for an application.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday July 25, at noon.