Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) of WNC is a national nonprofit organization that works with local public safety officials in Buncombe County and Hendersonville to provide emotional and practical support to citizens experiencing trauma 365 days per year, 24 hours a day.

There will be a TIP Training Academy, held nights and weekends, Thursday, March 8-Saturday, March 17. No experience is required; however, recruits must be 16 years old or older, pass a background investigation, have a clean driving record and be willing to respond anywhere in Buncombe County and the City of Hendersonville. Each volunteer selects three 12-hour shifts each month to be on call. Complete details and registration information may be found online at www.tipofwnc.org or by calling 828-513-0498.