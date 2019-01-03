Press release from Pink Dog Creative:

Trigger Warning

Pink Dog Creative Gallery, 348 Depot Street

January 11–February 24, 2019

Opening reception Friday, January 11, 6:00–8:00PM

Pink Dog Creative is pleased to announce the exhibition, Trigger Warning which addresses the issue of and consequences of gun violence in the United States and specifically in Asheville and Buncombe County. Sadly, Asheville had 7 homicides in 2017, and 9 in 2016, most occurring in Asheville’s poorer neighborhoods. Asheville’s homicide total for 2018 has already eclipsed the total for all of 2017.

We each respond in our own particular way to the gun violence issue but 21 artists from Pink Dog Creative are tackling the issue in their specific creative ways with the exhibition Trigger Warning, on view at the Pink Dog Creative Gallery, 348 Depot St. Asheville, NC, beginning January 11 through February 24, 2019.