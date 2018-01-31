Press release from Trinity Episcopal Church:

In preparation for the Lenten season, Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Asheville will offer a day long workshop: “A Question of Identity: How Answering the Question of ‘Who Am I?’ Brings Power, Purpose, and Peace Into Our Lives,” on Saturday, March 3, featuring Amazon-best selling author Randy Siegel. In this fast-paced, interactive workshop participants will explore the question, Who am I? “No question is more important,” explains Siegel, “for how we answer reflects our emotional, psychological and spiritual well-being.”

Siegel believes our psychological and spiritual health rests in the question of identity. Regardless of whether we call it ego, personality, or persona, we need a strong one, if we’re going to navigate the world and enjoy a successful life. At the same time if this is the only way we see ourselves, we will never be truly fulfilled. There’s something deep within that longs to be in union, reunion, and communion with the Divine. Depending of where we are in our lives, our primary focus may be on persona or the divine self. But, in order to feel happy, healthy, and whole, we need both.

Using poetry, prayer, music, dialog, and journaling, participants will explore where they are in their lives and examine a number of career, life, and spiritual tools to assist in the journey, including:

· Proven four-step process to package, present, and promote their best selves for success.

· Means for tuning into their “internal GPS” to help more intentionally navigate their lives.

· Three-tiered psychological spiritual system to help claim their Divine DNA and become the person they were born to be.

The workshop begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 4:00 p.m. It will be held in the Undercroft of Trinity Episcopal Church at 60 Church Street in downtown Asheville. The cost is $25 and includes lunch and materials. To register, call the church at 828 638-8683. Deadline for registration is February 28, 2018.

For more information, contact: Randy Siegel, Randy@LinkToRandy.com, 301-0819.