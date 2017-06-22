Press release:
TripAdvisor names Asheville one of the 20 Best Affordable Summer Vacations
Below is an excerpt from the list. You can view all of TripAdvisor’s 20 Best Affordable Vacations here.
Asheville: Best Summer Vacation For: Local Produce & Microbrews
It’s fair to say Asheville is having a moment. The vibrant city has elevated itself into one of the best summer vacation spots around the country thanks to its numerous farmer’s markets, locally-sourced food scene, world-class breweries, and proximity to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. If Boulder is a laid-back session ale, Asheville is a hopped-up IPA. Start your summer stay with some outdoor recreation: a hiking tour of the Blue Ridge Parkway and surrounding waterfalls or a guided stand-up paddleboard tour on the French Broad River. Next, experience downtown Asheville, known for a restaurant scene the community nicknamed “Foodtopia.” Organic, farm-to-table, and hormone-free are a few common adjectives used on local menus. The area boasts more breweries per capita than any city in the US—each with its own unique blends and atmosphere.
