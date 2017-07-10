Press release from Asheville-Buncombe County NAACP President:
On Tuesday July 11th at 6:30pm, Asheville-Buncombe NAACP, Just Economics, Raising Wages NC, and Working Films will host, Trying to Get By: [Not] Making Ends Meet in North Carolina. The exhibit documents workers trying to survive in NC’s low-wage economy. Curated by students at Duke University, the exhibit features several short videos accompanying background banners that tell stories of low wage workers, businesses paying living wages, and organizations working to increase the state’s minimum wage.
The free event on Tuesday is part of a larger statewide effort to raise the minimum wage in NC. Executive Director of Just Economics, Vicky Meath will speak to the audience about the Raising Wages NC campaign and tell them how they can get involved.
WHEN: Tuesday July 11th at 6:30pm
WHERE: Hill St. Baptist Church
135 Hill St
Asheville, NC 28801
Hosted by: Asheville-Buncombe NAACP, Just Economics, Raising Wages NC, and Working Films.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.