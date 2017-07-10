Press release from Asheville-Buncombe County NAACP President:

On Tuesday July 11th at 6:30pm, Asheville-Buncombe NAACP, Just Economics, Raising Wages NC, and Working Films will host, Trying to Get By: [Not] Making Ends Meet in North Carolina. The exhibit documents workers trying to survive in NC’s low-wage economy. Curated by students at Duke University, the exhibit features several short videos accompanying background banners that tell stories of low wage workers, businesses paying living wages, and organizations working to increase the state’s minimum wage.

The free event on Tuesday is part of a larger statewide effort to raise the minimum wage in NC. Executive Director of Just Economics, Vicky Meath will speak to the audience about the Raising Wages NC campaign and tell them how they can get involved.

WHEN: Tuesday July 11th at 6:30pm

WHERE: Hill St. Baptist Church

135 Hill St

Asheville, NC 28801

Hosted by: Asheville-Buncombe NAACP, Just Economics, Raising Wages NC, and Working Films.