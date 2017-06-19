Press release:

The Apparitionist-National Ghost Story Competition

Write the Scariest Ghost Story You Can Think Of!

Deadline: September 1, 2017

To embrace and honor the heritage of storytelling in Western North Carolina, Tryon Arts & Crafts School (TACS) is initiating this exciting National Ghost Story Competition. Winning stories will be read to an audience on Halloween evening, October 31st, 2017, 7 PM, at TACS, 373 Harmon Field Road, Tryon, NC.

Head Judge: Jack Sholder (Director of A Nightmare on Elm Street II)

Preliminary Judges: Dottie Jean Kirk, Lee Stockdale, Katie Winkler

Entry Fee: $5 per submission until August 1st /$10 late submission until September 1st/deadline (postmarked by, or received through the website), with up to 3 submissions per author. (A maximum of 500 submissions will be accepted. Notification of cut-off will be posted on the website.)

Prizes:

First Prize: $200

Second Prize: $100

Third Prize: $50

Heritage Award: $25 (Awarded to a resident of Polk County, NC; award winner will also be eligible for top 3 awards).

All 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners will receive an award certificate and voucher for overnight accommodations.

Each winning entry will be read to an audience October 31st, 2017, Halloween Night (preferably, by the author) at Tryon Arts & Crafts School at their Black & White Art Gallery Show.

SUBMIT YOUR GHOST STORY