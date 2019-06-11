Press release from Tryon Estates:

Tryon Estates, a premier western North Carolina senior living community, is pleased to announce the First Annual Laurel Lake Day celebration on Friday, June 14, from 2-4 p.m. on the beautiful Tryon Estates campus at 617 Laurel Lake Drive in Columbus, NC. Admission is free and open to the public.

Afternoon festivities will include carriage rides, caricatures, jugglers, balloon artistry, corn hole and summertime snacks. Local and resident artists will display their work at Art Scape, a specially designed art exhibition by the lake featuring woodworking, paintings, custom-designed jewelry and more. The Sara Fields Trio will perform swing and jazz standards at the Tryon Estates Clubhouse from 2-4 p.m.

Tryon Estates, which is managed by Acts Retirement-Life Communities, has recently completed a $10 million renovation to its public areas, including the clubhouse, dining rooms, library, chapel and central lobby. Acts and Tryon Estates leadership will be on hand at Laurel Lake Day to welcome visitors, showcase the new additions and give tours of the campus and its amenities.

“Tryon Estates is pleased to invite the broader community to join us as we celebrate our new clubhouse and wonderful additions,” said Dee James, Executive Director. “We want area residents and families to experience summer at Tryon Estates and to enjoy its beautiful setting, great neighbors and myriad of wonderful activities.”

Tryon Estates opened in 1992 and is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) on a beautiful 215-acre campus in the foothills that 400 residents call home. A range of independent living options, including one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as ten villas, surround a lovely clubhouse with a nearby ten-acre lake on campus, where residents enjoy fishing, kayaking and picnicking.

One of the most unique aspects of Tryon Estates is its life care plan, which pre-pays any future long-term care residents may need. Tryon Estates offers a comprehensive range of long-term care services, including assisted living, memory care and skilled care located within the on-site health center. A full- time nurse practitioner is on hand for residents, along with home health services to round out a full continuum of care.

At this time, there are a small number of apartments still available for those seeking a carefree lifestyle in a charming home with newly renovated state-of-the-art community spaces to enjoy new friends and a host of wonderful activities.

“All of us at Acts take pride in providing our residents with the environment and amenities that ensure their happiness and well-being,” said Beth Carey, Acts’ Director of Marketing Production. “We began our planning for the Tryon renovation after touring the property and listening to the residents. We discovered the opportunities, comforts and activities that were on the horizon that they would enjoy. Our entire process has been one of working in concert with the individual residents and the community as a whole to continue making Tryon Estates a retirement-life destination with a lifestyle that is second to none.”