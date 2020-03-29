Press release from Tryon Resort:

Mill Spring, NC – March 28, 2020 – In response to the Governor of North Carolina’s Stay At Home Order issued on March 27, 2020, Tryon Resort and Tryon International Equestrian Center (TIEC) will discontinue its resort operations Sunday, March 29 at 8:00pm, until the order is lifted, including restaurant carry-out service and general public access. Layover stalls will also no longer be available.

Lodging is still available on an as-needed basis by contacting 828-863-1015.

Until Sunday evening at 8pm, carry out service will be available by visiting TryonDining.com or calling 828-863-1113.

Tryon Resort’s Cleghorn Golf & Sports Club and Cleghorn Gun Club, including carry out at Mulligans, are still open as permitted by the order and we are practicing intensive sanitation practices, ensuring 6ft social distancing, and allowing single cart use and walking on the course. For reservations, please visit CleghornGolf.com or call 828-286-9117.

Dover Saddlery at TIEC will be available for curbside pickup only on Wednesdays through Sundays from 12pm – 5pm. For service, please call the store at 828-393-3692.

Decisions about future competitions and events will be made as new information becomes available. Please visit our website for the latest updates related to our venue: https://bit.ly/39OiSup

For additional questions, please contact media@tryon.com

Sincerely,

Sharon Allred Decker

COO, Tryon Equestrian Partners

Carolinas Operations