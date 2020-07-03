Press release from the National Association of Broadcasters:

What: A TV Rescan Alert has been issued today, July 3, for Greenville-Spartanburg,-Anderson,SC-Asheville, NC. TV viewers who receive free, over-the-air local TV will need to rescan their TVs to continue receiving local channels, including emergency and weather alerts.

TV rescans are free and simple using the TV remote: Select Scan or Autotune from the TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process. The TV will do the rest in only a few minutes. More information is available at TVAnswers.org. There may be more than one TV rescan required in each city, and by signing up to receive free email and text alerts at www.tvanswers.org/signup, consumers can be notified the precise day a TV rescan is required.

When: Consumers can perform the TV rescan beginning today, July 3, 2020

Why: The Federal Communications Commission is requiring nearly 1,000 TV stations to change frequencies in order to provide more channels for wireless broadband services, and when these stations change frequencies, consumers must perform a TV rescan.