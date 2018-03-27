Press release from Tryon Arts & Crafts School:
(*Bold denotes monthly change, correction or addition*)
March 10, 2018 10am-1pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Coffee & Crafts Workshop: Painting Shabby Chic Wooden Signs—Mary Dill TACS—$45
March 10/11, 2018 9am-5pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Wood Workshop: Folk Art Rainbow Trout—Bernard Edwards TACS–$90 Mem./$120 Non. ($20 Material Fee)
March 15, 2018 Tryon Arts & Crafts School Vendor Application Deadline For TACS Spring Arts & Flowers Festival—TACS
March 16, 2018 6-8pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Wine & Crafts Workshop: Mosaic Shamrock Suncatcher—Camille Corn TACS—$45
March 17, 2018 10am-4pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Easter Basket Weaving Workshop—Pam Herres TACS—$60 Mem./$90 Non. ($10 Material Fee)
March 23/24, 2018 12-6pm/8am-4pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School TACS Annual Fundraising Yard Sale—TACS
March 24, 2018 10am-1pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Holiday Workshop: Stained Glass Cross—Petra Brooks TACS—$45
April 2, 2018 Tryon Arts & Crafts School Spring 1 Classes Begin—TACS
April 6, 2018 6-8pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School—Twisted Sisters: A Journey in Fiber Arts Show Opening (by Fiber Artists of the Carolina Foothills)—TACS
April 7, 2018 10am-1pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Coffee & Crafts Workshop: Wire-Wrapped Tree Of Life Dreamcatcher—Sarah Jane Oiler—TACS—$45
April 7, 2018 2-4pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Fairy Garden Workshop—Amy Carroll—TACS—$40 Mem./$55 Non. ($10 Material Fee)
April 12, 2018 12-1pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Crafts & Conversation: The Art of Encaustic Painting—Verlie Murphy—TACS—Free
April 14, 2018 10-1pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Coffee & Crafts Workshop: Charming Cottage Tree House—Joan Wheatley—TACS—$45
April 21/22, 2018 10am-5pm/11am-5pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Spring Arts & Flowers Festival—TACS
April 27, 2018 6-8pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Wine & Crafts Workshop: Wooden Wine Rack—Karl Schwartz—TACS—$40 (Material Fee $15)
April 28, 2018 10am-1pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Basic Encaustic Wax Painting Workshop—Verlie Murphy—TACS –$45 Mem./$60 Non. (Iron purchase if needed.)
April 28/29, 2018 9am-5pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Walking Black Bear Wood Workshop—Bernard Edwards—TACS—$90 Mem./$120 Non. ($20 Material Fee)
May 4, 2018 6-8pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Synergy: Student/Instructor Show Opening—TACS
May 5/6, 2018 10am-4pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Spinner Ring & Bracelet Workshop—Danielle Miller—TACS $150 Mem./$180 Non. ($25 Material Fee)
May 5, 2018 10am-1pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Mommy & Me: Mosaic Stepping Stone Workshop—Petra Brooks—TACS—$45 ($5 Material Fee)
May 11, 2018 10-1pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Wine & Crafts: One-Stroke Painting—Mary Dill—TACS—$45
May 12, 2018 Tryon Arts & Crafts School Coffee & Crafts Workshop: Ikebana—Judy Melton—TACS
May 14, 2018 Tryon Arts & Crafts School Spring 2 Classes Begin—TACS
June 9, 2018 Tryon Arts & Crafts School Coffee & Crafts Workshop: Fused Glass Garden Stakes—Camille Corn—TACS—$45
June 14, 2018 12-1pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Crafts & Conversation: The Magic & History of Weaving—Marjorie Warren—TACS—Free
June 23, 2018 Tryon Arts & Crafts School Holiday Workshop: Stained Glass Flag Mobile—Petra Brooks—TACS—$45 ($10 Material Fee)
June 25, 2018 Tryon Arts & Crafts School Summer 1 Classes Begin—TACS
July 9, 2018 Tryon Arts & Crafts School Summer Sizzler Week 1—TACS
July 14, 2018 Tryon Arts & Crafts School Coffee & Crafts Workshop: Making Native American Talking Sticks—Amy Carroll—TACS
July 16, 2018 Tryon Arts & Crafts School Summer Sizzler Week 2—TACS
July 21, 2018 10am-1pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Nature Writing Workshop—Carol Bjorlie—TACS—$40 Mem./$55 Non.
July 23, 2018 Tryon Arts & Crafts School Summer Sizzler Week 3—TACS
July 28, 2018 9am-12pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Empty Bowls: Pottery Bowl Making Session—TACS
July 30, 2018 Tryon Arts & Crafts School Summer Sizzler Week 4—TACS
Aug. 3, 2018 6-8pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Enchanted Forrest Show Opening—TACS
Aug. 6, 2018 Tryon Arts & Crafts School Summer 2 Classes Begin—TACS
Aug. 9, 2018 12-1pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Crafts & Conversation: Southern Craft: A Revival In The Mountains—Anna Fariello—TACS—Free
Aug. 10, 2018 6-9pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Wine & Crafts Workshop: Summertime Stained Glass “Scrappy” Bird—Petra Brooks—TACS—$45
Aug. 27, 2018 Tryon Arts & Crafts School The Apparitionist National Ghost Story Contest Deadline—TACS
Sept. 7, 2018 Tryon Arts & Crafts School Southern Highland Craft Guild Heritage Show—TACS
Sept. 14, 2018 6-9pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Wine & Crafts Acting Workshop: Conquering Stage Fright—Kai Elijah Hamilton—TACS—$45
Sept. 17, 2018 Tryon Arts & Crafts School Fall 1 Classes Begin—TACS
Oct. 11, 2018 12-1pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Crafts & Conversation: The Art of Storytelling—Dottie Jean Kirk—TACS—Free
Oct. 13, 2018 10am-1pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Coffee & Crafts Workshop: Mr. Boo Stained Glass Ghost—Petra Brooks—TACS—$45
Oct. 20/27, 2018 Tryon Arts & Crafts School Storytelling Workshop—Marilyn McCredie—TACS
Oct. 29, 2018 Tryon Arts & Crafts School Fall 2 Classes Begin—TACS
Oct. 31, 2018 7-9pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School The Appartionist National Ghost Story Readings—TACS
Nov. 8, 2018 12-1pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Crafts & Conversation: The Art & Craft of Beekeeping—Mark Sweatman—TACS—Free
Nov. 9, 2018 Tryon Arts & Crafts School The Holiday Gift Show Opening—TACS
Nov. 10, 2018 10am-12pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Coffee & Crafts: Bee’s Wax Candle Workshop: Light Up Your Intentions—Kate Stockman—TACS—$40
Nov. 16, 2018 6-8pm Tryon Arts & Crafts School Wine & Crafts Workshop: Fused Glass Holiday Ornaments & Pendants—Camille Corn—TACS–$45
