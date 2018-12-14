Press release from United States Marshals Service:

Please distribute the attached wanted poster, for Davonte REDFERN. REDFERN is a 26-year-old black male, 5’7”, approximately 130 lbs. with short black hair and brown eyes. REDFERN is wanted in Henderson County, NC for FIRST Degree Murder. REDFERN is also wanted in Buncombe County for Fleeing to Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle and other charges. REDERN’s last known address was in the Arden, NC area.

REDFERN is considered ARMED and DANGEROUS!

Please call 828-338-9784 with any information.

All tips will remain anonymous.