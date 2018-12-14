Press release from United States Marshals Service:
Please distribute the attached wanted poster, for Davonte REDFERN. REDFERN is a 26-year-old black male, 5’7”, approximately 130 lbs. with short black hair and brown eyes. REDFERN is wanted in Henderson County, NC for FIRST Degree Murder. REDFERN is also wanted in Buncombe County for Fleeing to Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle and other charges. REDERN’s last known address was in the Arden, NC area.
REDFERN is considered ARMED and DANGEROUS!
Please call 828-338-9784 with any information.
All tips will remain anonymous.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.