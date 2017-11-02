Press release from UNC Asheville:

PRAISE, a joint effort by UNC Asheville and ABIPA (the Asheville Buncombe Institute of Parity Achievement) will continue its health promotion work with Asheville’s African-American churches into 2018, with continued support from Mission Health Community Investment.

The PRAISE (Preventive Health Education Resulting in Action Inspiring Success for Everyone) initiative began in 2014 to promote and improve the work of health ministries at local African-American churches. ABIPA provides guidance, workshops and health screenings; UNC Asheville faculty and undergraduate researchers conduct the program evaluation with ABIPA and the churches. PRAISE receives support from Bank of America, and AARP in addition to Mission Health Community Investment.

Celebrating the renewal of support from Mission Health and the success of PRAISE, leaders and members of 13 of Asheville’s African-American churches came together at an awards dinner at UNC Asheville.

Awards were given to congregations that expanded and improved their health screening programs, increased healthy food offerings at church gatherings, and created more church-based opportunities for physical activity.

“When we make healthier food choices and exercise, this not only feeds the body but also nourishes the spirit. I challenge you today to get on board the health train to live a long healthy and enriched life,” said Pam Johnson on behalf of Tried Stone Missionary Baptist Church after the church received a Gold-level award.

“The PRAISE initiative allows ABIPA to deepen the impact of prevention and disease management to cultivate a culture of health in our community’s congregations and neighborhoods. We look forward to the program growing as more churches commit to intentionally integrating health programming and support as priority for their members,” said ABIPA Executive Director JéWana Grier-McEachin. Kathey Avery, Nurse Educator with ABIPA sees the difference this work has made in our communities, stating, “People are better off because of this work, and the PRAISE initiative helps to make sure they continue to flourish.”

“Together, we continue to contribute to reducing health disparities among African-Americans in Asheville,” said UNC Asheville Associate Professor of Health and Wellness Ameena Batada. “With each additional year of the program, the evaluation data indicate that congregation members are eating more healthfully, exercising more, smoking less, and enjoying better health. We are encouraged by the results and inspired by the churches and their members!”