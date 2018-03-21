Press release from UNC Asheville:

UNC Asheville has added two electric vehicle charging stations to the parking deck across the street from the Sherrill Center (P12) to provide a cost-free charging option to the campus community. The newest stations bring the total available stations to eight for the campus. These two stations are funded by Duke Energy’s “EV Charging Infrastructure Project,” a $1 million program that provides grants to 83 cities, counties and organizations.

UNC Asheville received the grant in 2016, with the project paying up to $5,000 for the purchase and installation of each charging port, depending on its proximity to existing electrical infrastructure.

“Over the past decade, Duke Energy has supported the development of almost 600 electric vehicle charging stations in our territory,” said Duke Energy’s Government and Community Relations Manager Jason Walls. “Future adoption of EVs depends on a robust infrastructure for consumers. We support the efforts being made at UNC Asheville.”

The on-campus charging stations are open to all community members and visitors with a valid parking permit. Electric vehicle owners have started using the stations in spring 2018, and the campus celebrated the two new ports at a “Recharge” event on March 20.

“We are so grateful to UNC Asheville and Duke Energy for promoting the future of driving by installing these chargers. The presence of the chargers will encourage more students and staff to consider an EV as their next vehicle,” said Rudy Beharrysingh, president of the Blue Ridge Electric Vehicle Club and director of the Math Assistance Center at UNC Asheville.

UNC Asheville also offers four electric vehicle charging stations free for residential students, in the parking deck at West Ridge and South Ridge Halls, using existing campus infrastructure. Public charging stations are also available at the Reuter Center, installed by Brightfield Transportation Solutions.

“These on-campus charging stations support UNC Asheville’s commitment to sustainability and innovation, providing a resource and solution for students, faculty and staff, as well as connecting to visitors’ transportation needs. Thanks to Duke Energy for funding these additional stations and helping campus recharge,” said UNC Asheville Interim Chancellor Joe Urgo.