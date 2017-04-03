Press release from UNC Asheville:

UNC Asheville and Our VOICE, a Buncombe County sexual violence crisis intervention and prevention agency, will host the WNC Sexual Violence Prevention Summit on Thursday, April 6, on UNC Asheville’s campus. The summit will feature workshops and panels throughout the day focusing on “Promoting the Positive” in preventing sexual violence, and will conclude with a keynote address by Men Can Stop Rape at 7 p.m. in Lipinsky Auditorium.

Men Can Stop Rape (MCSR), a national nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., will present “The Dominant Story and Counter-Story of Masculinity and Violence.” The organization works to mobilize men to use their strength for creating cultures free from violence, especially men’s violence against women. MCSR’s educational programs and outreach focuses on males ages 11-22, and have reached over 2 million youth and professionals with the award-winning youth program the Men of Strength Club, college program Campus Men of Strength Club, and the Strength Media public awareness materials.

“We recognize men’s role is helping end violence against women and all individuals. We are thrilled to have Men Can Stop Rape to raise awareness about what stories are told regarding masculinity, how it contributes to violence, and how those stories can change to create communities free from sexual violence” said Angélica Wind, executive director of Our VOICE.

The summit will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a full day of workshops and panels focusing on how finding intersectionalities and bringing new voices to the table can help to end sexual violence.

The keynote address, “The Dominant Story and Counter-Story of Masculinity and Violence,” is free and open to the public. The WNC Sexual Violence Prevention summit is free; registration is required and is available online at avl.mx/3k3. For more information or to register, contact Keishea Boyd, assistant Title IX administrator at UNC Asheville, at kboyd3@unca.edu; or Katie May, rape prevention and education coordinator at OurVoice, at katiem@ourvoicenc.org.