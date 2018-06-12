Press release from UNC Asheville:
The UNC Asheville Board of Trustees will meet on Friday, June 15, 2018, from 9 a.m. to noon in Brown Hall, Room 217, on the university campus. Standing committee meetings will take place on Thursday, June 14.
UNC Asheville board meetings are open to the public. Portions of the meeting may be closed to the public under the provisions of the North Carolina Open Meetings Act.
For more information, call UNC Asheville’s Office of the Chancellor at 828.251.6500.
