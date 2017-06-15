UNC Asheville Announces the 2017 Summer Buzz Breakfast Series from Leadership Asheville – “How Will Asheville Grow Thoughtfully?”

UNC Asheville’s 2017 Leadership Asheville Summer Buzz Breakfast Series will bring together many leaders in Asheville’s public and private sectors for three discussions addressing the question, “How Will Asheville Grow Thoughtfully?” The Summer Buzz Breakfast Series, which will take place on Wednesday mornings, June 28, July 26 and August 23, is a way to explore Asheville’s issues, meet community leaders, and get a taste of the Leadership Asheville experience.

The Buzz Breakfasts take place at the Crowne Plaza Resort – Expo Center and begin with registration and breakfast starting at 7:30 a.m. The program begins at 8 a.m. with discussion followed by Q and A, and ends promptly at 9:15 a.m. Admission is $20, including breakfast, and is open to everyone; table sponsorships are available per event and for the series. The Buzz Summer Breakfast Series is presented by Ward and Smith, P.A. – Attorneys at Law.

Buzz Breakfast Events:

June 28: How Will Asheville Grow Thoughtfully? The Numbers.

Chris Cavanaugh , president and founder of Magellan Strategy Group will present population trends and forecasts. Photo courtesy of UNC Asheville

Joseph Minicozzi, AICP, principal of Urban3 LLC, a consulting company of downtown Asheville real estate developer Public Interest Projects, will discuss the long-term financial aspects of Asheville’s growth.

July 26: How Will Asheville Grow Thoughtfully? The Public Sector Response.

Moderator: William Sederburg , retired university president and former Michigan state senator.

Panelists: Stephanie Brown, senior vice president of the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce and executive director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau; Esther Manheimer, mayor, City of Asheville; Darin Waters, UNC Asheville special assistant to the chancellor for community outreach and engagement; Al Whitesides, Buncombe County Commissioner, civil rights activist and retired banker.

August 23: How Will Asheville Grow Thoughtfully? The Private Sector Response.

Elizabeth Button , co-owner and CEO of Heirloom Hospitality Group LLC, Nightbell and Cúrate restaurants.

John McKibbon , chairman, McKibbon Hospitality.

Jay Richardson , general manager, New Belgium Brewing.

Steve Woody, CEO and founder, Avadim Technologies, and UNC Asheville alumnus.

Leadership Asheville, the region’s foremost community leadership development organization since 1982, is a program of UNC Asheville and is supported by sustaining partnerships with BorgWarner, Mission Health, TD Bank and Waste Pro.