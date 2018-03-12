UNC Asheville Greenfest, March 24-31, to Focus on Overcoming Barriers

UNC Asheville’s biannual Greenfest, March 24-31, 2018 will focus on overcoming barriers and building community to create an intersectional and accessible sustainability movement. Keynote speakers Audrey and Frank Peterman, authors of Legacy on the Land: A Black Couple Discovers Our National Inheritance and Tells Why Every American Should Care, will discuss and their extensive travels through the National Park System, and breaking the invisible color barriers separating people from the American outdoors.

Other Greenfest events will include on and off-campus workdays; film screenings; workshops on permaculture, impact investing, and much more.

Saturday, March 24th

ROOTS and Sol Gardens Work Day, 3 – 6 p.m.

Join UNC Asheville’s Student Environmental Center in helping to maintain the campus gardens, and learn about sustainable agriculture and gardening. All experience levels welcome, and tools are provided. The ROOTS garden is located on the Rhoades property which can be accessed via the last driveway on the right-hand side of W.T. Weaver, before it intersects with Merrimon. Parking is available along the driveway. Sol Garden is located behind Brown Hall.

Monday, March 26th

Mindful Monday at the Caf, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Brown Hall

Visit the interactive Mindful Monday table in Brown Hall and learn how you can eat well for the planet while meeting your nutritional needs.

Pollinator Garden Seed Library Launch, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Ramsey Library Lobby

The new Seed Library will be giving away 12 variations of pollinator seeds that have been hand collected from our campus pollinator gardens; while supplies last.

“All Hands on Deck,” Keynote Address by Audrey and Frank Peterman, 7 – 9 p.m.

Humanities Lecture Hall

Audrey and Frank Peterman are the authors of Legacy on the Land: A Black Couple Discovers Our National Inheritance and Tells Why Every American Should Care, and Our True Nature: Finding a Zest for Life in the National Park System. After their last child graduated college, the Petermans took the ultimate road trip, traveling 12,000 miles across 40 states visiting national parks and forests. They emerged dedicated to breaking invisible color barriers separating people from the American outdoors, and have led countless tours of National Parks. Refreshments and dialogue will follow.

The keynote lecture is co-hosted by Everybody’s Environment.

Tuesday, March 27th

Investing with Impact: Perspectives from a Morgan Stanley Advisor

Karpen Hall, room 038

Joe Flippin, Morgan Stanley financial advisor, will discuss sustainable investing and how we define and construct sustainable investing investments. Ash Berger, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) fund coordinator, and James Smith, member of UNCA Divest, will also provide an update on recent developments regarding the university’s endowment, the divestment campaign and the university’s ESG fund.

Workshop: Permaculture Culture, 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sherrill Center, room 411

Learn about “WWOOF-ing” (World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms) and the basics of permaculture, a style of agriculture which focuses on working with the existing ecosystem. Workshop participants will have a chance to plan their own permaculture gardens, as well as to tour UNC Asheville’s Castanea garden. All experience levels are welcome, and all materials will be supplied.

Thursday, March 29th

Greenfest Guest Chef, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Brown Hall

Executive Chef Gene Ettison from the Green Opportunities Kitchen Ready program will be cooking a tasty dish at the Nourish Station in Brown Hall. Green Opportunities is a training program in Asheville providing skills and support to connect people from marginalized communities to sustainable employment pathways.

“Feed the Bees: Your Role in Saving Our Pollinators,” noon – 1 p.m.

Ramsey Library Special Collections

Join Campus Operations staff members Jackie Hamstead, Bethany Beliveau and Melissa Acker to learn about creating pollinator gardens and growing your own wildflowers from seed.

Spring Greenfest Celebration, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Highsmith Plaza

A celebration of the environment with free food, music, crafts and games. Music provided by UNC Asheville freshman Cam Cokas.

Screening: EVOLVE: Driving a Clean Future in Coal Country, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Rhoades Robinson Hall, room 125

Screening of the local documentary on electric vehicles, followed by a Q&A period. Vegan snacks provided.

Friday, March 30th

EV Show and Tell, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Parking Lot P19

View and sit inside various models of electric vehicles, ask questions and make connections.

Compost Facility Tour, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Meets at Ramsey Library stairs ; Registration required

UNC Asheville composts more waste per student than any other school in North Carolina. Join us on a tour of our local compost processing facility, Danny’s Dumpster. Owned and operated by a UNC Asheville alumnus, this facility processed over 150 tons of material from our campus last year. The tour is free, but registration is required. To register, visit sustainability.unca.edu/spring-greenfest-2018 .

ROOTS Garden Work Day 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Join UNC Asheville’s Student Environmental Center in helping to maintain the campus gardens, and learn about sustainable agriculture and gardening. All experience levels welcome, and tools provided. The ROOTS garden is located on the Rhoades property which can be accessed via the last driveway on the right hand side of W.T. Weaver, before it intersects with Merrimon. Parking is available along the driveway.

Workshop: Beet Sugar, Spice and Everything Nice, 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Highsmith Union, room 104

This program will help teach the various uses for common herbs and spices while taking into account cost, shelf stability, and ease of availability.

Saturday, March 31st

Off-Campus Work Day with Energy Savers Network, 9 a.m. – noon

Registration required

UNC Asheville’s Active Students for a Healthy Environment will partner with Energy Savers Network and visit several different homes to make them more energy efficient by performing tasks such as changing out lightbulbs, wrapping water heaters and pipes, installing custom storm windows and more. To register, visit sustainability.unca.edu/spring-greenfest-2018 .

Greenfest Movie Marathon, 6 p.m. – midnight

Highsmith Union, Grotto

The Greenfest Movie Marathon will feature a fun mix of environmentally-themed animated movies and documentaries, including Fern Gully and Wall-E. UNC Asheville’s 2018 Green Olympics winners will be recognized at 6 p.m.