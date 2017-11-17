Press release from UNC Asheville:

UNC Asheville’s Department of Art and Art History will hold its 2017 Holiday Art Sale from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, in Owen Hall, in the S. Tucker Cooke Gallery. The sale is open to everyone.

A wide variety of functional and decorative pottery, drawings, prints, paintings, photography, glass and sculpture crafted by UNC Asheville students will be on sale with pieces beginning at $5. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Department of Art and Art History.

For more information, visit art.unca.edu.