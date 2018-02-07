Press release from UNC Asheville:

UNC Asheville will celebrate the Chinese New Year on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 4-5:30 p.m., in the Sherrill Center, Ingles Mountain View Room. This celebration, which will include music, tastes of traditional Chinese New Year foods, and more, is free and open to everyone.

According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the New Year, a Year of the Dog, will begin on Feb. 16. Each year is associated with one of 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac and one of five elements. The year coming to an end has been a Fire Year; the coming year will be associated with Earth. This will be the first Earth Dog Year since 1958.

Student presentations at the Feb. 13 celebration will provide background on Chinese New Year traditions and culture. Music and the traditional lion dance will be performed by students from UNC Asheville and A. C. Reynolds High School. Traditional Chinese delicacies will be available thanks to Tony Liu of Green Tea Sushi and Japanese Restaurant in Asheville.

The Chinese New Year Celebration is presented by UNC Asheville’s Asian Studies Program and the student organization ASIA. For more information about the program, visit ist.unca.edu/asian-studies-asia or contact Jinhua Li, assistant professor of Chinese studies and language, jli@unca.edu.