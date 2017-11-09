Press release from UNC Asheville:

Applications are now being accepted for UNC Asheville’s Ramsey Library Community Author Award for a poet, playwright or graphic novelist in Western North Carolina. The award will provide a yearlong residency in UNC Asheville’s Ramsey Library, with a courtesy faculty appointment that will provide a library study carrel and other campus resources. Deadline for applications is Dec. 1, 2017.

Entries will be judged by a committee, including best-selling author and UNC Asheville Writer-in-Residence Wiley Cash. Award-winning North Carolina poet Jaki Shelton Green will serve as the final judge for the award.

The North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame calls Green “North Carolina poetry’s Billie Holiday.” In 2003, she received the North Carolina Award for Literature, the highest honor the state can bestow. She is the 2007 recipient of the Samuel Talmadge Ragan Award for her contributions over an extended period to The Fine Arts of North Carolina. In 2009, she was chosen to be the inaugural North Carolina Piedmont Laureate.

The award will culminate in an opportunity for the Community Author to showcase his or her work at a campus reading at the end of the residency period, and will alternate each year between prose in fiction or non-fiction and poetry/drama. The 2017 Ramsey Library Community Author, novelist Kim Winter Mako, will present a reading of her work at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12 in UNC Asheville’s Ramsey Library, Whitman Room.

The Ramsey Library Community Author Award is open to writers residing in Western North Carolina, and requires a writing sample, a CV or resume, and two references. Applications are available online at library.unca.edu/RLCAA.