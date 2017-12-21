Press release from UNC Asheville:

Tuition and general fees will remain the same at UNC Asheville for the 2018-19 academic year as approved unanimously by the university’s Board of Trustees at its Dec. 15 meeting.

For new entering in-state undergraduate students, the annual tuition will remain at $4,122, which is among the lowest of UNC Asheville’s peer schools in the Council of Public Liberal Arts Colleges. For incoming out-of-state undergraduate students, the annual tuition is $20,845. General student fees, including the campus security fee, total $2,880.

UNC Asheville will add a special fee for engineering – a joint program with NC State University, which maintains a comparable fee at the Raleigh campus. The $1,000 annual fee for mechatronics majors taking 9-12 credit hours will directly fund additional advancements and technology. The program is offered on-site with UNC Asheville faculty, distance-learning classrooms and hands-on labs at the new STEAM Studio.

In addition, in-state students who are continuing their undergraduate studies at UNC Asheville will continue at the tuition rates from their entering class year as part of the N.C. Fixed Tuition Program, which began in fall 2016. From that semester forward, in-state degree-seeking students are eligible for the same tuition rate for eight continuous enrollment semesters, and incoming transfer students are eligible for the same tuition rate for eight continuous enrollment semesters, less the number of equivalent transfer semesters.

“Our resolve to keep college affordable is affirmed by the decision to keep tuition and fees steady, while maintaining a high-quality liberal arts education,” says Interim Chancellor Joseph R. Urgo. “The one fee change will be a direct investment in a growing program, benefiting the students that enroll in our mechatronics major and ensuring its momentum. We remain committed to keeping UNC Asheville accessible, affordable, and at the top of the list for value and academic rigor.”

UNC Asheville ranks seventh among public liberal arts colleges in the nation, as published by U.S News & World Report, which also recognized the university as one of the 25 National Liberal Arts Colleges where students graduate with the least amount of debt. In July, UNC Asheville was named a “Best Buy” by The Fiske Guide to Colleges.

The 2018-19 tuition and fee plan must be approved by the UNC Board of Governors in the spring semester before it can take effect.