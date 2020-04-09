Tuesday, UNC Asheville’s Family Business Forum partnered with Johnson Price Sprinkle and Asheville’s Small Business and Technology Development Center to produce an information session regarding relief for small business in the midst of economic crisis. The session offered analysis of how the CARES Act and Economic Impact Disaster Loans can impact struggling businesses, as well as some of the details on what businesses can expect from Payroll Protection Program loans.
A video of the session is available here: unca.edu/events-and-news/event/fbf-zoom-covid-tax-april-7-2020/
