Press release from UNC Asheville:

UNC Asheville has once again earned top marks in The Princeton Review’s “Colleges that Pay You Back: The 200 Schools That Give You the Best Bang for Your Tuition Buck.” The 2018 edition ranks UNC Asheville No. 2 nationally among the Top 25 Best Schools for Making an Impact. These 25 schools were selected based on student ratings and responses to survey questions covering community service opportunities at their school, student government, sustainability efforts, and on-campus student engagement.

“At UNC Asheville, community engagement is an important and integral part of our investment in student success. From classroom service learning to more than 100,000 hours of community service annually, our students, faculty, and staff are working to make the world better. We cultivate leadership on campus and across the communities we serve, and appreciate The Princeton Review’s recognition of this work as well as the many supporters who continue this momentum and who inspire us,” said UNC Asheville’s Interim Chancellor Joe Urgo.

The Princeton Review’s “Making an Impact” ranking also takes into account the percentage of alumni who report having high job meaning.

“We salute UNC Asheville and all of our Colleges That Pay You Back schools. They stand out for their outstanding academics and their affordability via generous financial aid to students with need and/or comparatively low sticker prices,” said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief and lead author of the book. “Students at these colleges also have access to extraordinary career services from their freshman year on, plus a lifetime of valuable alumni support.”

The 2018 edition of Colleges that Pay You Back focuses on schools with three exceptional features: stellar academics, affordable costs, and strong career prospects for graduates. The rankings are based on data from fall 2016 through fall 2017 with data points on academics costs, financial aid, debt, graduation rates, as well as graduates’ career and salary information.

UNC Asheville also has been named to The Princeton Review’s The Best 382 Colleges, earning a spot on two of the top 20 lists, coming in at No. 18 for “Town-Gown Relations are Great” and No. 20 for “College City Gets High Marks.” UNC Asheville’s quality of life on campus has been recognized as both healthy and sustainable in The Princeton Review’s Guide to Green Colleges. As North Carolina’s public liberal arts university, UNC Asheville also moved up to No. 7 on the U.S. News and World Report 2018 Best Colleges list for public liberal arts colleges.

