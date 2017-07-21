Press release from UNC Asheville:

UNC Asheville student affairs professionals and student leaders have been active this summer in national leadership activities, and three staff members have been selected for national committees and fellowships.

Stan Sweeney, director of UNC Asheville’s Highsmith Student Union and Student Activities, was selected to serve on the National Volunteer Development Team of the Association of College Unions International (ACUI).

Christina Jaeger, associate director of Highsmith Operations, was selected to ACUI’s 2019 National Conference Planning Team. Founded in 1914, ACUI is a nonprofit educational organization that brings together college union and student activities professionals from hundreds of schools in seven countries.

Fred Tugas, associate director of programming for UNC Asheville’s Highsmith Student Union and Student Activities, was selected as a 2017 national leadership fellow for the National Association for Campus Activities (NACA). The Leadership Fellows Program was created to advance diversity and inclusion initiatives in student activities and for NACA.

David Eron, a UNC Asheville senior and programming supervisor for Highsmith Student Union, attended the five-day Undergraduate Interfraternity Institute at Indiana University Bloomington, designed to enhance leadership skills.

Tim Hussey and Banna Weldense attended ACUI’s Institute for Leadership Education and Development (I-LEAD) at UMass Lowell. I-LEAD is designed to prepare students to develop skills that will serve them as leaders in any situation, regardless of role, organization, or environment. Hussey is president of UNC Asheville’s Student Government Association. Both Hussey and Weldense are UNC Asheville seniors and programming supervisors for Highsmith Student Union.

For more information, visit highsmithunion.unca.edu or email highsmithunion@unca.edu.