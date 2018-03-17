Press release from UNC Asheville:

UNC Asheville will host Junior Preview Day 2018 – a new open house for high school juniors and their families – on March 24. Junior Preview Day is offered as a free program to help ease the anxiety of the college application process and help juniors kick off their college search.

The day will offer a chance to talk with current students, tour the campus, and learn about financial aid, scholarships and the application process. Junior Preview Day also will have information sessions from UNC Asheville’s three academic divisions – humanities, natural sciences and social sciences – with information about majors, minors, interdisciplinary studies, undergraduate research opportunities, and more.

UNC Asheville has earned a strong reputation in the national college rankings, placing seventh among public liberal arts colleges In U.S. News & World Report’s “2018 Best Colleges.” UNC Asheville also currently ranks second nationally on The Princeton Review’s “Best Schools for Making an Impact” list, and is listed by The Princeton Review among the nation’s green colleges. The university’s main dining facility, Brown Hall, gained certification as a 3 Star Green Restaurant® from the Green Restaurant Association, and UNC Asheville is designated a Fair Trade University. Lunch is on the menu as part of the March 24 Junior Preview Day.

“Junior Preview Day is intended to be a start and part of a longer dialogue,” said UNC Asheville Senior Director of Admissions and Financial Aid Steve McKellips. “We hope that many who come will return next fall as high school seniors to take a closer look at North Carolina’s designated public liberal arts university.”

Check-in will begin at 9 a.m. in the Lipinsky Hall Lobby and the formal program starts at 10 a.m. Preregistration is encouraged; complete information and online registration can be found at admissions.unca.edu/2018-junior-preview-day.

UNC Asheville also offers personalized daily tours on weekdays through May 1, and a Saturday tour day on April 21. Special visit days for admitted students are scheduled for April 6 and 13.

For more information, email admissions@unca.edu or call 828.251.6481.