Press release from UNC Asheville:

UNC Asheville will once again host the annual Regional Science Olympiad, bringing young scientists from 11 high schools and 11 middle schools across Western North Carolina together to compete in 46 different events on Saturday, March 3. The winners move on to the statewide tournament later this year.

Check-in for competitors is 8-9 a.m. in the Rhoades Robinson Hall lobby. The events take place from 9:15 a.m.-2:45 p.m. in many campus locations and are open to public spectators. The awards ceremony begins at 3:45 p.m.

The high schools represented in the Science Olympiad will include: Charles D. Owen High, Chase High School, East Henderson High School, Henderson County Early College, Madison High School, McDowell High School, North Henderson High School, Polk County High School, Robbinsville High School, Tuscola High School, and West Henderson High School.

The middle schools represented in the Science Olympiad will be: Avery Middle School, East McDowell Middle School, Fairview School, Flat Rock Middle School, Foothills Community School, Madison Middle School, Polk County Middle School, Rugby Middle School, Scotts Creek School, Valley Springs Middle School and West McDowell Middle School.

Science Olympiad is made possible through the work of many UNC Asheville students, faculty and staff, and volunteers from the NC State University Engineering Program, Asheville Museum of Science, the American Cryptogram Association and other organizations.

For more information on the Regional Science Olympiad, contact George Heard, professor of chemistry, at gheard@unca.edu, or Evan Couzo, assistant professor of STEM education, at ecouzo@unca.edu.