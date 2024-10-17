Press release from UNC Asheville:
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The UNC Asheville vs. App State men’s basketball contest scheduled for November 14, 2024, at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville, has been postponed to the 2025-26 season as the Western North Carolina region continues to recover following Hurricane Helene.
The announcement was made on Wednesday (Oct. 16). A new game date for the 2025-26 season will be announced later.
To make a donation towards Hurricane Helene recovery, visit the NC.GOV Disaster Relief site.
