From event organizers:
Head College Basketball Coaches Join Common Cause, Launch Coaches vs. Cancer Fundraiser at Local Subway® Restaurants
ASHEVILLE, N.C., January 17, 2018 — Locally-owned Subway® restaurants in Western North Carolina are teaming up with head men’s basketball coaches Larry Hunter of Western Carolina University and Nick McDevitt of UNC Asheville in a special, six-week Coaches vs. Cancer fundraising campaign.
To demonstrate their commitment to the campaign, the coaches staged a lunchtime takeover of the Subway® restaurant at the Subway® restaurant at Oakley Plaza on Fairview Road in Asheville.
Now through February, the public is invited to visit any Subway® restaurant in WNC to make a donation of any amount at the checkout to Coaches vs. Cancer. All contributions will go to support American Cancer Society local patient support programs, education and research.
“Coaches vs. Cancer is celebrating 25 years and we need everyone on our team as we work toward the common goal of ending cancer,” said Ivan Schwartz, executive director of the American Cancer Society in the Southeast Region. “American Cancer Society efforts are attacking cancer from all angles, through research, prevention and patient services. We need your support to help save more lives.”
The Coaches vs. Cancer program is a collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). Locally, the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association has joined the effort to promote healthy living, raise awareness and support for the fight against cancer.
“We are proud to work with Coach Hunter and Coach McDevitt in the Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser to help people in our community facing cancer,” said Kevin Duval, a local owner of Subway® restaurants. “We invite Subway® customers to contribute to this campaign where 100 percent of dollars raised will stay local.”
The Subway® restaurants Coaches vs. Cancer campaign runs through February, with final proceeds to be presented during the NABC Convention.
For more information on Coaches vs. Cancer, visit the American Cancer Society website at www.cancer.org.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.