Head College Basketball Coaches Join Common Cause, Launch Coaches vs. Cancer Fundraiser at Local Subway® Restaurants

ASHEVILLE, N.C., January 17, 2018 — Locally-owned Subway® restaurants in Western North Carolina are teaming up with head men’s basketball coaches Larry Hunter of Western Carolina University and Nick McDevitt of UNC Asheville in a special, six-week Coaches vs. Cancer fundraising campaign.

To demonstrate their commitment to the campaign, the coaches staged a lunchtime takeover of the Subway® restaurant at the Subway® restaurant at Oakley Plaza on Fairview Road in Asheville.

Now through February, the public is invited to visit any Subway® restaurant in WNC to make a donation of any amount at the checkout to Coaches vs. Cancer. All contributions will go to support American Cancer Society local patient support programs, education and research.

“Coaches vs. Cancer is celebrating 25 years and we need everyone on our team as we work toward the common goal of ending cancer,” said Ivan Schwartz, executive director of the American Cancer Society in the Southeast Region. “American Cancer Society efforts are attacking cancer from all angles, through research, prevention and patient services. We need your support to help save more lives.”



The Coaches vs. Cancer program is a collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). Locally, the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association has joined the effort to promote healthy living, raise awareness and support for the fight against cancer.

“We are proud to work with Coach Hunter and Coach McDevitt in the Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser to help people in our community facing cancer,” said Kevin Duval, a local owner of Subway® restaurants. “We invite Subway® customers to contribute to this campaign where 100 percent of dollars raised will stay local.”

The Subway® restaurants Coaches vs. Cancer campaign runs through February, with final proceeds to be presented during the NABC Convention.