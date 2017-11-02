UNC Asheville Family Business Forum to Present Every Family’s Business with Thomas Deans on Nov. 10

Thomas William Deans, author of Every Family’s Business: 12 Common Sense Questions to Protect Your Wealth, will give a presentation on Friday, Nov. 10 as part of the regular series of workshops presented by UNC Asheville’s Family Business Forum (FBF). This event begins with registration and breakfast at 8 a.m. and will conclude by 11 a.m., and takes place in the Sherrill Center on campus, in the Ingles Mountain View Room.

Deans, who once led his own multinational family business, specializes in teaching family businesses wealth strategies, including selling the business at the right time for the right price. His book was selected by New York Times business blogger Josh Patrick as one of 10 books every family business owner should read.

Every Family’s Business is free to FBF members and first-time FBF attendees, and $99 for all others. Register online to attend the workshop at fbf.unca.edu/register .

More Family Business Forum Events

Taxes in Two Parts with Johnson Price Sprinkle, certified public accountants – Thursday, Dec. 7.

Surviving Fraud in Your Family Business with Tyra Dellacroce of Connecticut Stone, a family-owned and operated business – Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.

The Family Business Forum is a member-driven organization located at UNC Asheville. All forum events are based on feedback from members, and membership in the center is open to family and privately-held businesses. The mission of the UNC Asheville Family Business Forum is to provide professional learning opportunities to help family-owned businesses maximize the overall well-being of their company and to assist with transition planning for the next generation of family ownership. UNC Asheville’s Family Business Forum is the only ongoing professional development and awareness-raising environment specifically designed for family businesses in Western North Carolina.