From UNC Asheville:
Faculty from UNC Asheville’s Great Smokies Writing Program Offer Free Reading at Malaprop’s on Jan. 21
Faculty members in UNC Asheville’s Great Smokies Writing Program (GSWP) will present a free public reading at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21, in the next installment of the Writers at Home series at Malaprop’s Bookstore/Café, 55 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. This monthly series of free readings is hosted by GSWP director and novelist Tommy Hays.
The acclaimed authors will read from recent works in many genres. Among those reading will be poets Tina Barr and Eric Nelson; Meta Commerse, CEO of Story Medicine Worldwide; Christine Hale, author of A Piece of the Sky, A Grain of Rice: A Memoir in Four Mediations; Vicki Lane, author of the Elizabeth Goodweather mystery series; Linda Lowery, author of 65 books for young readers; Elizabeth Lutyens, novelist and editor of The Great Smokies Review; Jennifer McGaha, author of the memoir, Flat Broke with Two Goats; and playwright and novelist Jamieson Ridenhour.
These authors will also lead spring semester courses for UNC Asheville’s GSWP, which offers workshops for writers of all levels in poetry, prose, creative nonfiction and marketing of one’s works. Classes begin in late January, with registration information at unca.edu/gswp.
For more information on the Writers at Home series, email Tommy Hays at thays@unca.edu.
