A Run/Walk for Pi (and Pie) at UNC Asheville, March 18

UNC Asheville will host a Pi Run/Walk on Sunday, March 18, in celebration of Pi Day that occurs earlier in the week. The 3.14-mile fun run on UNC Asheville’s Straus Track is open to everyone, with a registration fee of $5 to reserve your spot. The run begins at Pi time – 3:14 p.m. and will conclude with pie for all.

“Many people end up dreading anything to do with math by the time they are out of high school, but math is bigger and more creative than what we usually see in school. It is also growing in importance in the workforce and in our daily lives. Math teaches the problem-solving skills we need to navigate a complicated world. The Pi Run is a chance to celebrate math – to run with math, not away from it,” said UNC Asheville Professor of Mathematics Sam Kaplan, who also directs the Asheville Initiative for Math and leads the Pi Run, now in its second year.

Onsite check-in and registration begin at 2 p.m. on March 18. Advance registration is encouraged and is available online at unca.edu/pi-run . T-shirts will be available for participants who register early and will be awarded at the end of the event.

Proceeds from the Pi Run will benefit the Asheville Initiative for Math at UNC Asheville and its Marvelous Math Club, which fosters math leadership. The Club meets weekly at Pisgah View Apartments and is run in partnership with the Housing Authority of the City of Asheville and Parent U, a program of Asheville City Schools. Transportation to and from the event to the Community Center at Pisgah View Apartments is being provided thanks to a generous grant from the Gannett Foundation through the Asheville Citizen-Times. Additional support is provided by State Farm Agent Rebecca Sandoval.

The 2018 Pi Run at UNC Asheville will be held outdoors even in inclement weather, but will move indoors to the Brookhouse Track in the case of severe weather.