Press release from UNC Asheville:

ARCHEOLOGY

March 3 from 7:30 pm – 9 p.m. – A Newly-Discovered Winery at Jezreel, Israel, and its Bloody Biblical Connections – Archaeology Lecture Presented by Jennie Ebling

UNC Asheville and the WNC chapter of the Archaeological Institute of America (AIA) offer this lecture, free and open to everyone via Zoom, beginning at 7:30 p.m., as part of the AIA’s 125th Lecture Program.

https://www.unca.edu/events-and-news/event/winery-jezreel-archaeology-lecture-ebeling-2021/

PHILOSOPHY

March 5 – April 29 – Philosophy for Hard Times: A Lens for Contemporary Issues and Events

The Philosophy Department will host a series of Zoom events focusing on the use of philosophical skills for tackling contemporary issues. The events are listed below:

• Jeremias Zunguze, UNCA, “Coping with Epistemic Trauma” | Friday, March 5, 3:30 p.m.

• Melissa Burchard, UNCA, “Ethics in Hard Times: Why do (other) people make bad decisions?” | Friday, March 19, 3:30 p.m.

There will be more events in this series in April.

https://www.unca.edu/events-and-news/event/philosophy-in-contemporary-times-series/

THEATER

March 5 at 7 p.m. & March 6 at 7 p.m. – Hindsight 2020: A Performance Project About Empathy, Expression & Realization

UNC Asheville’s Drama Department will put on two virtual performances of Hindsight 2020 on Friday, March 5 and Saturday March 6, both at 7 p.m. Hindsight 2020 is a performance project in which the UNC Asheville drama department will use theatre to explore empathy, expression, and realization in regard to the way(s) in which the many events of 2020 have affected us as individuals and our communities at large.

https://www.unca.edu/events-and-news/event/hindsight-2020/

ARTS

March 4 from noon – 1:30 pm – Sarah Tanguy: Curator as Agent of Change

UNC Asheville will welcome visual arts curator and writer Sarah Tanguy as part of its Visiting Scholar Lecture series on Thursday, March 4 from noon to 1:30 p.m. The event will be held virtually.

https://www.unca.edu/events-and-news/event/sarah-tanguy-curator-as-agent-of-change/

March 11 – April 20 – Crafting Resilience

Center for Craft, in partnership with UNC Asheville, will host Crafting Resilience, a virtual program series exploring how craft can cultivate strength and sustainability in individuals, spaces, and communities in the face of adverse conditions from March 11 to April 20. The program will bring together interdisciplinary and intersectional voices, and will animate dialogue and reflections on collective memory, healing, and social justice in the study and practice of craft. List of events below. There will be more events in this series in April.

• Public Health and Collective Memory | March 11, 2021, 5 p.m. Moderator: Dr. Ameena Batada, UNC Asheville; Speakers: DeWayne Barton, Artist; Dr. Patricia Eunji Kim, Monument Lab; Aaron McIntosh, Concordia University; Santiago X, Artist

https://www.unca.edu/events-and-news/event/crafting-resilience/

HUMANITIES

March 11 – April 25 – Worlds ~ Words

UNC Asheville will host three virtual talks with indigenous activists and writers in March as part of its “Worlds ~ Words” multilingual indigenous speaker series. Events as follows:

• The series will kick off at noon on Thursday, March 11 with a discussion of Congreso de los Pueblos (The People’s Congress), a political and social movement in Colombia focused on environmental and indigenous rights, among other causes.

• Guatemalan poet Wingston González will present “No Budu Please” at noon on Thursday, March 18.

• The series will close with Mexican and indigenous poet and essayist Judith Santopietro presenting “Tiawanaku” at noon on Thursday, March 25.

https://www.unca.edu/events-and-news/event/worlds-words/

LITERATURE

March 15 at 3:30 p.m. – 5:10 p.m. – Maggie Werner, Stripped: Reading the Erotic Body

Firestorm Books and Amanda Wray (UNC Asheville, English Department) will host a virtual discussion with Maggie Werner, author of Stripped: Reading the Erotic Body published by Penn State UP in 2020. Werner’s ethnography-based research “examines the ways in which erotic bodies communicate in performance and as cultural figures,” looking particularly at how embodied rhetoric is produced through “the signs and signals of erotic dance [and] audience responses to these codes.”

https://www.unca.edu/events-and-news/event/maggie-werner-stripped-reading-the-erotic-body/

March 16 at 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Visiting Writer Series – CJ Hauser

UNC Asheville’s Visiting Writer Series will continue with a reading and discussion on Zoom by novelist and essayist CJ Hauser on Tuesday, March 16, beginning at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to everyone, hosted by UNC Asheville’s Department of English.

https://www.unca.edu/events-and-news/event/visiting-writer-series-cj-hauser/

March 24 – April 22 – Virtual Author Lecture Series

UNC Asheville will host three virtual author lectures throughout the spring semester. The first two public lectures, both in March, will consider the recently published novel, Even As We Breathe, with scholar Kirstin Squint and the novel’s author, Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle, respectively. The series will conclude with literary scholar Toril Moi. All events are free and available to stream live through Zoom.

https://www.unca.edu/events-and-news/event/critical-perspectives-series/

FILM

March 18 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Coded Bias: Virtual Panel Discussion

UNC Asheville will host a virtual panel discussion on the film Coded Bias titled Exposing Systematic Racism and Gender Bias in the Tech World at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 18. Panelists include Bill Barrs, Marietta Cameron, Sarah Judson, Susan Reiser and Anne Slatton.

https://www.unca.edu/events-and-news/event/coded-bias-virtual-panel-discussion/

BUZZ BREAKFAST

March 18 at 8:30 am – 10:45 am – Winter Buzz Breakfast: Equitable Creative Placemaking with Maria R. Jackson

The 2021 Winter Buzz Breakfast series, hosted by Leadership Asheville and the Asheville Area Arts Council, continues at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, with a discussion of equitable creative placemaking with Maria R. Jackson, institute professor at the Studio for Creativity, Place and Equitable Communities at the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University. The equitable creative placemaking approach uses arts strategies to involve those that live, work, and play in a community role in the urban design process.

https://www.unca.edu/events-and-news/event/winter-buzz-breakfast-equitable-creative-placemaking-with-maria-r-jackson/

CLASSICS

March 18 at 7 p.m. – April 26 at 9 p.m. – The Ecstasy Project: Three Interactive Community Dialogues

UNC Asheville Classics Professor Sophie Mills will host three separate community conversations exploring the power of ecstatic experience as a sacred vehicle for transcendence. The three events will be on Thursday, March 18 at 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 14 at 7 p.m., and Monday, April 26 at 7 p.m. The April 14 event will be in person at Sunflower Diner in West Asheville.

https://www.unca.edu/events-and-news/event/the-ecstasy-project-three-interactive-community-dialogues/

LGBTQ

March 26 – March 28 – Biennial Queer Studies Conference

UNC Asheville’s biennial Queer Studies Conference, co-sponsored this year by Davidson College, will bring together scholars, artists and activists March 26-28 for virtual workshops and presentations. With keynote presentations by Wriply Bennet and Kay Ulanday Barrett, the conference will be based around the theme, Fitting In and Sticking Out – Queer [In]Visibilities and the Perils of Inclusion.

https://www.unca.edu/events-and-news/event/biennial-queer-studies-conference/

March 29 at 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Drag as Art and Activism

Four performances and audience discussion with Western North Carolina drag artists.

https://www.unca.edu/events-and-news/event/drag-as-art-and-activism/

SUSTAINABILITY

March 29 – April 2 – UNC Asheville Spring Greenfest 2021

UNC Asheville will hold its Spring Greenfest 2021 from Monday, March 29 to Friday, April 2. Visit the Spring Greenfest 2021 website for a list of events.

https://www.unca.edu/events-and-news/event/greenfest-2021/