Press release from UNC Asheville:

The Regional Science Olympiad, hosted and staged by UNC Asheville, brought young scientists from 24 middle and high schools across Western North Carolina together to compete in 46 events on Saturday, March 25. The top three high school varsity and top two middle school varsity teams move on to the statewide tournament later this year.

High schools represented in the Science Olympiad were Ashe County High School, Charles D. Owen High, Chase High School, East Henderson High School, Hayesville High School, Henderson County Early College, Madison Early College High School, Madison High School, McDowell High School, North Buncombe High, North Henderson High School, Polk County High School, Robbinsville High School, Tuscola High School, and West Henderson High School.

The participating middle schools were Bethel Middle School, East McDowell Middle School, Fairview School, Flat Rock Middle School, Foothills Community School, Madison Middle School, Polk County Middle School, Rugby Middle School, and West McDowell Middle School.

Organization and judging for the Science Olympiad was provided by UNC Asheville faculty, students, alumni and staff, and by volunteers from many other schools, businesses and organizations including the NC State University Engineering Program, North Carolina BioNetwork, Sud Associates, P.A. Consulting Engineers, A.C. Reynolds High, BorgWarner Thermal Systems and the American Cryptogram Association.

RESULTS OF REGIONAL SCIENCE OLYMPIAD 2017

High School Varsity

McDowell High School West Henderson High School Polk County High School East Henderson High School Ashe County High School

High School Junior Varsity

McDowell High School Polk County High School

Middle School Varsity

Fairview School Polk County Middle School Rugby Middle School

Middle School Junior Varsity

McDowell Middle School Polk County Middle School

For more information on the Regional Science Olympiad, contact Cathy Whitlock, lecturer in mathematics, at cwhitlock@unca.edu, or Judy Beck, lecturer in physics, at jbeck@unca.edu.