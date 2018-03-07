Press release from UNC Asheville:

UNC Asheville will hold a neighborhood meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 15, in Brown Hall, Rooms 218 and 219, to provide an update on the university housing construction project at Founders Drive.

This phase of the project includes construction of a new community building adjacent to Brown Hall.

At the meeting, David Todd, UNC Asheville’s associate vice chancellor for campus operations, and John Pierce, vice chancellor for administration and finance, will provide an opportunity to see site plans, learn more about the construction schedule, and hear updates about the next phase of the project. They will also be on hand to answer questions. The meeting is free and open to everyone.

The new student residences will provide affordable high-quality housing for students while helping reduce the high demand for rental housing off campus. Clustered in a community of three-and-four-story buildings, the new residences will become home to 294 students.

For more information, contact campusconstruction@unca.edu or call Campus Operations at 828.251.6564. Notice of this meeting was posted on March 6, 2018 at UNC Asheville’s construction website, facilities.unca.edu/construction.