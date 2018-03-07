Press release from UNC Asheville:
UNC Asheville will hold a neighborhood meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 15, in Brown Hall, Rooms 218 and 219, to provide an update on the university housing construction project at Founders Drive.
This phase of the project includes construction of a new community building adjacent to Brown Hall.
At the meeting, David Todd, UNC Asheville’s associate vice chancellor for campus operations, and John Pierce, vice chancellor for administration and finance, will provide an opportunity to see site plans, learn more about the construction schedule, and hear updates about the next phase of the project. They will also be on hand to answer questions. The meeting is free and open to everyone.
The new student residences will provide affordable high-quality housing for students while helping reduce the high demand for rental housing off campus. Clustered in a community of three-and-four-story buildings, the new residences will become home to 294 students.
For more information, contact campusconstruction@unca.edu or call Campus Operations at 828.251.6564. Notice of this meeting was posted on March 6, 2018 at UNC Asheville’s construction website, facilities.unca.edu/construction.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.