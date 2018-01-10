Press release from The Summit Group for Subway restaurants:

UNC Asheville and Western Carolina University head men’s basketball coaches are taking some time out of their busy season to focus on a common cause – ending cancer. The coaches are teaming up with local Subway restaurants to launch a special Coaches vs. Cancer fundraising campaign that runs through February.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, noon-1 p.m., Larry Hunter of WCU and Nick McDevitt of UNCA will display their sandwich making skills as Subway Sandwich Artists in an effort to raise awareness and support for the fight against cancer. They will be at the Oakley Plaza Subway at 801 Fairview Road in Asheville.

Donations in any amount may be made at the checkout of participating Subway restaurants Jan. 15-Feb. 28 with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the local Coaches vs. Cancer program, which is celebrating 25 years. For more information on Coaches vs. Cancer, visit www.cancer.org.