Press release from Uncommon Market Asheville:
Uncommon Market Asheville is excited to host their next market @ their NEW location @ the Foundation in the River Arts District (RAD), 1 Foundy Street. Mark your calendar for August 30th!
Uncommon Market is Asheville’s largest market of the Old, the Bold, the Creative and Unexpected in it’s 6th season of gathering quality curators of antiques, vintage décor, art, jewelry and home furnishings.
The market runs from 10 am to 5 pm. Admission is FREE and friendly dogs are welcome. Coffee, beer, wine and food available. While you’re in the area check out the over 200 artists in the 22 buildings that comprise the RAD.
Their other market dates @ the Foundation are September 27th and October 25th.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please adhere to the 3 Ws: Where a mask, Wait 6 feet apart and Wash your hands frequently. Washing stations will be onsite.
Uncommon Market will take place at:
Foundation
1 Foundy Street
Asheville, NC 28806
For more information contact:
Robert Nicholas
(828) 545-0707
http://uncommonmarketasheville.com
