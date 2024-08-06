Press release from City of Asheville:
Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR) invites community members to browse hundreds of activities, classes, and special events in its latest program guide, covering September-December 2024. The free guide is available at community centers and online at ashevillenc.gov/apr-guide in English and Spanish:
Asheville Parks & Recreation Program Highlights
This is just a sample! Visit ashevillenc.go/apr-guide or stop by an APR community center for a program guide with more opportunities for people of all ages. Spots fill up fast, so advance registration is highly recommended, even for free events. For most activities, registration opens 30 days prior to event.
Teens and Tweens
Show your skills on Thursday nights’ 3 Point Knockout Challenge
Skate it off to a Taylor Swift soundtrack in Carrier Park at Swiftie Skate Night
Climb for candy and show off your costume at Halloween Creepy Climbing
Get ready for the ultimate gourd showdown during the Teen Pumpkin Carving Challenge
Young Adults
Bring your best bud to an afternoon of puptastic fun at Barktoberfest
Immerse yourself in the natural world through the lens of literature with Wild Reads Book Club
Express yourself creatively at Wise Words Open Mic
Toss like a boss at Grove Street Community Center’s Cornhole Tournament
Pair your sneakers with a ballgown or tux for the Sneaker Ball
Adults and Retirees
Take on a new persona and work with others to solve whodunit at Harvest House Community Center’s Murder Mystery Party
Learn the dinks and don’ts at Stephens-Lee Community Center’s Pickleball Clinics
Celebrate autumn with crafts, food, and more at the Senior Fall Festival
Discover Hot Springs, apple orchards, the Carolina Renaissance Festival, and more with the Day Trips series
Flickering flames ignite creativity at Adult Candle Making
Kids
Carve some time out for creativity and imagination during Toddler Pumpkin Palooza
Young explorers of all skill levels are welcome at Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day
Share your talent at Family Paint Nights
Celebrate Bluey’s abundance of energy, imagination and curiosity about the world at Bluey Blast
Outdoors
Discover a challenging-yet-rewarding style of fishing with Daniel’s Fly Fishing series
Bathe in the natural glory of local flora during Forest Therapy
Learn the skill of using a bow to shoot arrows at Adult Archery
Make sense of the modern world for the purpose of grounding connections to nature and each other at Asheville Ecogathering
Therapeutic Recreation
Score big at TR Bowling
Learn the basics at TR Tennis
Join others for TR Adult Crafting & Cooking
Reach new heights at Adaptive Indoor Rock Climbing
Upcoming Registration Dates
Adult 6v6 Indoor Volleyball – August 5
Adult 6v6 Sand Volleyball – August 5
Youth Basketball – August 5
Adult Flag Football – September 3
