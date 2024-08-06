Press release from City of Asheville:

Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR) invites community members to browse hundreds of activities, classes, and special events in its latest program guide, covering September-December 2024. The free guide is available at community centers and online at ashevillenc.gov/apr-guide in English and Spanish:

Asheville Parks & Recreation Program Highlights

This is just a sample! Visit ashevillenc.go/apr-guide or stop by an APR community center for a program guide with more opportunities for people of all ages. Spots fill up fast, so advance registration is highly recommended, even for free events. For most activities, registration opens 30 days prior to event.

Teens and Tweens

Show your skills on Thursday nights’ 3 Point Knockout Challenge

Skate it off to a Taylor Swift soundtrack in Carrier Park at Swiftie Skate Night

Climb for candy and show off your costume at Halloween Creepy Climbing

Get ready for the ultimate gourd showdown during the Teen Pumpkin Carving Challenge

Young Adults

Bring your best bud to an afternoon of puptastic fun at Barktoberfest

Immerse yourself in the natural world through the lens of literature with Wild Reads Book Club

Express yourself creatively at Wise Words Open Mic

Toss like a boss at Grove Street Community Center’s Cornhole Tournament

Pair your sneakers with a ballgown or tux for the Sneaker Ball

Adults and Retirees

Take on a new persona and work with others to solve whodunit at Harvest House Community Center’s Murder Mystery Party

Learn the dinks and don’ts at Stephens-Lee Community Center’s Pickleball Clinics

Celebrate autumn with crafts, food, and more at the Senior Fall Festival

Discover Hot Springs, apple orchards, the Carolina Renaissance Festival, and more with the Day Trips series

Flickering flames ignite creativity at Adult Candle Making

Kids

Carve some time out for creativity and imagination during Toddler Pumpkin Palooza

Young explorers of all skill levels are welcome at Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day

Share your talent at Family Paint Nights

Celebrate Bluey’s abundance of energy, imagination and curiosity about the world at Bluey Blast

Outdoors

Discover a challenging-yet-rewarding style of fishing with Daniel’s Fly Fishing series

Bathe in the natural glory of local flora during Forest Therapy

Learn the skill of using a bow to shoot arrows at Adult Archery

Make sense of the modern world for the purpose of grounding connections to nature and each other at Asheville Ecogathering

Therapeutic Recreation

Score big at TR Bowling

Learn the basics at TR Tennis

Join others for TR Adult Crafting & Cooking

Reach new heights at Adaptive Indoor Rock Climbing

Upcoming Registration Dates

Adult 6v6 Indoor Volleyball – August 5

Adult 6v6 Sand Volleyball – August 5

Youth Basketball – August 5

Adult Flag Football – September 3