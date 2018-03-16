Press release from North Carolina Department of Commerce:
Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 93 of North Carolina’s counties in January, decreased in one, and remained unchanged in six. Hyde County had the highest unemployment rate at 14.6 percent, while Buncombe County had the lowest at 3.6 percent. Fourteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases while one remained unchanged. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount at 6.9 percent had the highest rate and Asheville had the lowest rate at 3.7 percent. The January not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 4.7 percent.
When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in all 100 counties. All 15 metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year.
The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in January by 7,551 to 4,705,785, while those unemployed increased 16,597 to 230,510. Since January 2017, the number of workers employed statewide increased 97,857, while those unemployed decreased 23,674.
It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.
The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, March 23, 2018 when the state unemployment rate for February 2018 will be released.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.