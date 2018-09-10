Press release from the United Federal Credit Union:

Date: Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

What: UFCU hosts an appreciation event for Buncombe County educators, teachers, counselors, and faculty. Participants are invited to join UFCU at New Belgium Brewing in Asheville for a free drink and appetizers. Bring an employee school ID.

Why: United Federal Credit Union wants to show thanks to the educators, teachers, counselors, and faculty of Buncombe County. Every few months, we highlight a community and host a series of events honoring the special people that make our lives safer, smarter, and more fun. We call these events United Federal Fridays.

Where: New Belgium Brewing, 91 Craven St., Asheville, N.C.

How: Visit the United Federal Credit Union’s Facebook page every Monday in the month of September to hear more about each week’s event.