Press release from the United Federal Credit Union:
Date: Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
What: UFCU hosts an appreciation event for Buncombe County educators, teachers, counselors, and faculty. Participants are invited to join UFCU at New Belgium Brewing in Asheville for a free drink and appetizers. Bring an employee school ID.
Why: United Federal Credit Union wants to show thanks to the educators, teachers, counselors, and faculty of Buncombe County. Every few months, we highlight a community and host a series of events honoring the special people that make our lives safer, smarter, and more fun. We call these events United Federal Fridays.
Where: New Belgium Brewing, 91 Craven St., Asheville, N.C.
How: Visit the United Federal Credit Union’s Facebook page every Monday in the month of September to hear more about each week’s event.
