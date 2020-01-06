Press release from United Federal Credit Union:

United Federal Credit Union (United) was pleased to donate more than $1,500 to local families and organizations across North Carolina during the 2019 Pay It Forward initiative.

In 2019 through the Pay It Forward program, United collectively donated more than $16,400 to 56 different families, individuals, and community organizations across the six states where branches are located.

As part of the Pay It Forward, United provides $15 to every employee to give to a needy individual, family, or organization of their choice. Many times, departments and branches combine funds to create a more substantial donation.

This year, employees in Asheville, Fletcher, Hendersonville, and Statesville, North Carolina raised money to benefit Fifth Street Ministries in Statesville as well as three families in need in Henderson and Buncombe County.

North Carolina Market Vice President Lee Beason says it’s something employees look forward to every year.

“For more than a decade, United employees rise to the occasion to show what it means to give back in a meaningful way to our community and families in need. I’m inspired by the generosity and passion of our team to lend a helping hand and make a difference where it counts.”

The program began in 2008 with a request from employees that they use the money otherwise spent on internal holiday celebrations to help people in the community.

United President/CEO Terry O’Rourke explains that the Pay It Forward program is highly anticipated and regarded by employees and the Members they serve.

“What really makes our Pay It Forward program special is that our employees step up every year and go above and beyond,” said President/CEO Terry O’Rourke. “The team at United is always looking for ways to make someone’s day a little brighter, and while Pay It Forward takes place during the holiday season, United employees give back and volunteer year-round. We believe that even small acts of kindness can lead to a big impact for individuals and our communities.”

At every conclusion of Pay It Forward, United gathers its entire staff to hear more about how each department utilized the charitable funds. In 2019, that meeting occurred on December 18.

____________

About United

United Federal Credit Union has served its Members since 1949 by helping them to build a sound financial future. United consists of more than 174,000 Member/owners worldwide and manages assets in excess of $2.8 billion. Its corporate offices and main branch are in St. Joseph, Mich., with additional branches in Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Ohio. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal opportunity lender. Equal housing lender. For more information visit www.unitedfcu.com