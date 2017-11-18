Press release from United Way of Transylvania County:

Noon on Friday, December 8 is the deadline for local nominations for the 2018 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. Any person, group, or entity from the public, non-profit and private sector may be nominated for the Governor’s Award.

Nomination forms and tips for successful nominations are available for download on the VolunteerTransylvania.orgwebsite at http://www.volunteertransylvania.org/ and on the North Carolina Volunteer Awards page at https://www.nc.gov/agencies/volunteer/volunteer-awards.

Nominations must include a description of the nominee’s commitment to volunteerism and to the organization(s) they served over the past year, how their service has impacted the community, and any special skills or qualities.

United Way’s TRAIN (Transylvania Resource Access Information Network) is coordinating all local applications. Email completed applications to UnitedWayTRAIN@comporium.net. Direct questions to Colin Kirkman, TRAIN Specialist, at 883-8822.

Transylvania County can select up to ten individuals/businesses/groups/teams, and one paid Director of Volunteers to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their communities. The county may also recommend one non-volunteer (paid) Director of Volunteers to be considered for a Medallion Award.

“I’m hopeful that several local volunteers will receive much-deserved state-level recognition for the love of community that they put forth. Nominating a friend, co-worker, or fellow volunteer is a wonderful way to let them know how much their service is appreciated,” said Kirkman.

All Transylvania County nominees will be recognized at the TRAIN Volunteer Fair in the spring of 2018. One of the local nominees will be nominated for the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service, which is awarded to the top 20 volunteers in the state.

Nominations for the Governor’s Medallion Award are reviewed and evaluated by a statewide review panel that determines the recipients of the award. The award is given to the state’s top 20 volunteers and one paid Director of Volunteers.

The awards program, created by the Office of the Governor in 1979, recognizes North Carolina’s most dedicated volunteers. Through the years, the award has been bestowed on thousands of North Carolinians who have shown concern and compassion for their neighbors by volunteering in their local community.