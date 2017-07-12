Press release from United Way of Henderson County:
On Friday, July 14th, United Way of Henderson County will celebrate the opening of their new Born Learning Trail on the Oklawaha Greenway. Sponsored by Park Ridge Health and in partnership with the City of Hendersonville, UWHC’s new Born Learning Trail will encourage families with young children to learn, explore, and be active together! United Way and the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce invite the public to join them for the ribbon cutting at 10:30 at the Greenway’s entrance adjacent to the Kimberly-Clark Berkley Mills facility.
When: Friday, July 14, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Oklawaha Greenway entrance adjacent to the Kimberly-Clark Berkley Mills facility
